Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $80.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Intel stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. Intel has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

