Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $450.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $740.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $556.47.

NFLX stock opened at $387.15 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

