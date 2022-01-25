Cricut Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,814 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 949% compared to the average daily volume of 745 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,346,259 shares of company stock valued at $32,039,958 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

