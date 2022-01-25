Critical Contrast: Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 6.73% 20.19% 8.27% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MSA Safety and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

MSA Safety currently has a consensus target price of $172.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.97%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.92%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than MSA Safety.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MSA Safety has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSA Safety and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.35 billion 4.05 $120.10 million $2.35 59.32 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 11.66 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -37.22

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Sanara MedTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. The International segment comprises of companies in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses incurred in its corporate headquarters. The company was founded in 1914 is headquartered in Cranberry Township, PA.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

