Critical Review: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) versus Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NuVasive alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NuVasive and Valeritas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 4 6 0 2.45 Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuVasive currently has a consensus target price of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Valeritas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuVasive and Valeritas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.05 billion 2.83 -$37.15 million ($0.51) -112.75 Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valeritas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuVasive.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -2.27% 11.40% 4.27% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of NuVasive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NuVasive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NuVasive beats Valeritas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.