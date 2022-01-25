Critical Survey: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SITE Centers and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 2 3 0 2.60 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

SITE Centers currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.74%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. SITE Centers pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.26 $35.72 million $0.20 71.65 RLJ Lodging Trust $473.09 million 4.81 -$404.44 million ($2.37) -5.77

SITE Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 13.58% 3.62% 1.58% RLJ Lodging Trust -57.05% -16.47% -6.82%

Summary

SITE Centers beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites. The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

