CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,039. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.