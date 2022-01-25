CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.
CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,039. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CFB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
About CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
