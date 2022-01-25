CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,039. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $800.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFB. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.