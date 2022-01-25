CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will report $237.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $241.88 million. CSG Systems International reported sales of $243.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year sales of $959.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $964.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSGS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,450. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $59.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

