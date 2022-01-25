Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,925 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,925 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,438,000 after buying an additional 532,637 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,107 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 37,348 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 202,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. 589,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,115,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.