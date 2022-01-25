Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pfizer by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,829,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 343,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,361,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

