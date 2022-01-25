Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.56. The company had a trading volume of 154,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 134.29%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

