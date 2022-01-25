Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,953. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

