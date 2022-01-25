Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ProAssurance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 106,506.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $432,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $76,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRA traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,774. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

