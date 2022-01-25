Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.96.

CWK stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

