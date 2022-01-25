Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

NYSE CUBI traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. 9,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,546. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CUBI. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.