Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Wills Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 5.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Danaher by 30.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $18,206,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.62 and a 200 day moving average of $308.89. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

