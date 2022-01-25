Danske Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to “Buy”

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEOAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

SEOAY stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

