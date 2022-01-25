DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $1,160,318. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 22.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 235.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 157,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

DRIO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.28. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

