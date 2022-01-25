Davis Selected Advisers Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,119,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

