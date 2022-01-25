DecentBet (DBET) Trading 45.7% Higher This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $144,152.79 and approximately $137.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006624 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.