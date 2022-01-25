DeepOnion Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $270.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,625,637 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

