DEEPSPACE (DPS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,137.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $6.37 million and $17,137.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.17 or 0.06581116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.52 or 0.99733394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049441 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.