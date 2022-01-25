Degenerator (MEME) 1-Day Volume Hits $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00243594 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016550 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006384 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002279 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

