DeHive (DHV) Market Capitalization Achieves $420,174.57

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $420,174.57 and $154,174.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.27 or 0.06640433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.88 or 1.00224423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049205 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.