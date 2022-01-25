Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 4,421,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

