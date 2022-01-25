DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00277458 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006570 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.31 or 0.01121485 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

