Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.37. Despegar.com shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 918 shares.

DESP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 151.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 231,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

