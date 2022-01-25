Deutsche Bank AG Buys 22,254 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $433.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.79.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $419,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

