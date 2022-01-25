Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $35.80.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

