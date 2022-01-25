Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.28 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,118,692 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,616,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 541,250 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,809.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 467,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 422,222 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,539.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

