Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 46,978 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.