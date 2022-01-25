Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,161 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. FMR LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in B&G Foods by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGS opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.