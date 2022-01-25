Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,372 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Gray Television worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

