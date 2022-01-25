Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.