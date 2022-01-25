Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.38 ($27.70).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA:GYC traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €19.10 ($21.70). 526,223 shares of the stock were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($22.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.99.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.