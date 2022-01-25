Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $42.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.