Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €22.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.89 ($26.01).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.72 ($17.86) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.