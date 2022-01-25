DexKit (KIT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,333.00

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. DexKit has a market capitalization of $568,799.76 and approximately $1,333.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DexKit coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DexKit has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.17 or 0.06581116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.52 or 0.99733394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049441 BTC.

DexKit Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit

Buying and Selling DexKit

