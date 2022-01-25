Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce $83.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.90 million and the lowest is $83.19 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $363.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.45 million to $364.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $403.95 million, with estimates ranging from $399.29 million to $408.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.69 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGII. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 131.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

DGII stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 82,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.38 million, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.