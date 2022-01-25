Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $115.34 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.