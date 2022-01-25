DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Position Reduced by Zeno Research LLC

Zeno Research LLC cut its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. DISH Network comprises approximately 1.1% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after purchasing an additional 317,551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 33,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

