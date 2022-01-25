DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DOCU stock opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.05, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

