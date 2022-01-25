Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays raised Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:DOCMF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

