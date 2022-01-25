Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given New GBX 925 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 925 ($12.48) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRX. Barclays lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.95) to GBX 980 ($13.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.78) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.47).

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 576.50 ($7.78) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 356.20 ($4.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 630.50 ($8.51). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 586.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.03), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($133,794.72).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

