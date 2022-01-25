Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Insider Buys £23,500 in Stock

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) insider Steven Norris acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($31,705.34).

Shares of DRV traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 45.10 ($0.61). The company had a trading volume of 128,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,058. The firm has a market cap of £23.53 million and a P/E ratio of 26.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. Driver Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44.02 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.49 ($0.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

