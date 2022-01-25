DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.85 ($48.70).

ETR DWS opened at €35.20 ($40.00) on Monday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.37.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

