E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

ETWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

ETWO opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.