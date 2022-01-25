Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. 15,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,733. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $927,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at $702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $444,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

