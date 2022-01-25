EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,700 shares of company stock worth $16,331,656 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWAV stock opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

